CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 588,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.