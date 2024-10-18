CHB Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $430.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

