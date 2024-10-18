CHB Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,359 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Leidos accounts for 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $1,924,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Leidos by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 89,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

