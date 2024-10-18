Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.