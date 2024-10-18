Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

