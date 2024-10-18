Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.02 and last traded at $148.78. Approximately 636,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,706,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.