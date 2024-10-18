China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,952,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 17,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,635.2 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

China Everbright Environment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

