China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.54.
About China Green Agriculture
