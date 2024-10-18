China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

