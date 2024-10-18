Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 707,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,106,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

