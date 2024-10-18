Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,393. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

