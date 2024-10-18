Claro Advisors LLC Buys 10,611 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,169.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,316,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $922.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $790.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

