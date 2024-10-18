Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14,229.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,027 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 5.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.55. 400,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.07.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

