Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14,229.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,027 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 5.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ELV traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.55. 400,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.07.
In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
