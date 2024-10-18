Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 255,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.58. The stock has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

