Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.35. 623,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,411. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.