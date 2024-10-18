Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,826,532. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.