Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 533,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,680,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,401,247.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

