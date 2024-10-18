CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.