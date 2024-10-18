Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88. 3,820,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,559,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

