Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%.
Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance
CTBI stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.
