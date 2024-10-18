Compass Point Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.