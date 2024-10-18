Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

