Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

