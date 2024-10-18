Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 3,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

