Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

