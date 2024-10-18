Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $29.69 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

