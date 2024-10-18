Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in CVS Health by 71.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

