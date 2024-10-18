Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $393.40 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $44.78 or 0.00066062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $393.40 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.18 or 0.37993819 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,469 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,469.26899787 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.93507864 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $21,125,608.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.