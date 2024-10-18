Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE CAG opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 261.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 106,368 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

