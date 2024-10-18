Cordant Inc. Acquires Shares of 512 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.