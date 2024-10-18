Cordant Inc. Buys 9,998 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

