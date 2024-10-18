Cordant Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

