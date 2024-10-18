Cordant Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after buying an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

