Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Up 25.1% – Time to Buy?

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 85,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is 0.20.
About Core One Labs
Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.
