Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 229.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

