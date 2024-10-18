Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $249.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

