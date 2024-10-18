Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

