Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

