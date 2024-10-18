CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $7,912,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CRH by 37.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CRH by 41.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CRH by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $93.64 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

