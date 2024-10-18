Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.