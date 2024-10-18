Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $136.65 and last traded at $136.76. Approximately 372,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,278,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

