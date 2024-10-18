Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 0% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $5.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

