CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $310.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 585.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

