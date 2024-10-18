Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $112.20. 1,173,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

