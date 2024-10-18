CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

