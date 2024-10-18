CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

