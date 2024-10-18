CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $340.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $304.37, with a volume of 58268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.65.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.85.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip? UiPath Stock’s GenAI Strategy May Pay Off
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Global Lithium Demand Soars: Top 3 Stocks Positioned to Gain
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.