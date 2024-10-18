Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $416,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,808.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,808.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,584 shares of company stock worth $4,722,898 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

