DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $159.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after buying an additional 545,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

