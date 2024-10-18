DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.0378

DataHighway (DHX) traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $69,357.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00249548 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02806859 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,724.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

