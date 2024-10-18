Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 525,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,257,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

